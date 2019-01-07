Home States Kerala

Kerala: Liquor sales touch record Rs 514 crore during Christmas-New Year season

Liquor sales on the eve of Christmas fetched the corporation Rs 64.63 crore, against Rs 49.2 crore last year.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Beverages Corporation has registered record liquor sales during the Christmas-New Year season, earning a whopping Rs 514.34 crore between December 22 and 31. The sales during the corresponding period last year was Rs 480.67 crore.

Liquor sales on the eve of Christmas fetched the corporation Rs 64.63 crore, against Rs 49.2 crore last year. On Christmas day, liquor worth Rs 40.6 crore was sold through Bevco outlets in the state. On December 31, the sales touched  Rs 78.77 crore, compared to Rs 61.7 crore on the same day last year.
The Nedumbasserry outlet generated the highest revenue on Christmas eve, netting Rs 51.3 lakh. The Palarivattom outlet topped the New Year eve sales, earning Rs 73.53 lakh.

