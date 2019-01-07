Home States Kerala

Security upped after Maoists sighted in Nilambur

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM:The police and anti-Naxal squad have intensified patrolling and search operations in various areas of Nilambur after a few suspected Maoists were sighted.  

On Saturday, members of CPI (Maoist) were sighted in Munderi, a village in Nilambur taluk. The police confirmed the group included members of Western Ghat zonal committee of Maoists. The group visited various houses and went back to the forest after getting rice, sugar and tea powder from various houses in the region. They also distributed pamphlets.

Security has thus been beefed up within the Vazhikkadavu, Edakkara, Pothukal, Nilambur, Pookkottumpadam, Kalikavu and Karuvarakundu police station limits.“The police have started raids in the forest here,” said Pothukal SI Abbas K.

According to him, supported by Thunderbolt commandos, a special police force has been engaged in raids inside the forests after registering a case under various provisions of the IPC, UAPA and Arms Act.
Meanwhile, the police have identified the group members as Vikram Gouda, Santhosh and Unnimaya.

Maoists

Comments

