Shrine-bound Malaysian women keep intelligence on toes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central intelligence agencies have increased surveillance as nearly 10 women from Malaysia have reached Kerala to trek to Sabarimala. Top intelligence officers told Express that 10 women from Malaysia are camping at Vandiperiyar waiting for an opportunity to trek to Sabarimala amid protests by Hindu outfits against the entry of women in the proscribed age to the hill shrine.

Officers say the sudden interest being shown by foreign nationals cannot be taken lightly as they are fully aware of the volatile situation prevailing in Kerala following the Supreme Court verdict.“Malaysia is already under surveillance by intelligence agencies following the activities of a few Malaysian-based organisations which have been supporting anti-Indian operations. Of late, a lot of foreign nationals, in particular young women, are reaching Kerala to trek Sabarimala. This is suspicious. We are on alert as foreign forces are trying to destabilise internal security,” said a senior officer.

Oommen Chandy condemns attack on NSS general secretary

T’Puram: Congress working committee member and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has said the attack carried out by the CPM and various ministers of the state on NSS general secretary Sukumaran Nair is deplorable. Referring to the Sabarimala issue, Chandy said Sukumaran Nair is attacked for his comment that the government has created a mess out of an issue which could have been settled amicably.