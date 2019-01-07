Home States Kerala

TDB puts its foot down, serves notice on thantri, asserts right to remove him

The notice demands to furnish a written explanation within 15 days. The thantri had performed the purification rituals after it was confirmed that two young women had entered the temple.

Published: 07th January 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 05:53 AM

Sabarimala temple

The Sabarimala temple. (Photo | EPS/Shaji Vettipuram)

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The Travancore Devaswom Board on Sunday served a notice on Sabarimala thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru seeking to explain the circumstances under which he closed the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and performed purification rituals on January 2.

The notice demands to furnish a written explanation within 15 days. The thantri had performed the purification rituals after it was confirmed that two young women had entered the temple.

Devaswom Commissioner N Vasu claimed that the TDB was well within its rights to serve the notice as it owns and operates the temple. “The women had arrived at the temple based on the SC verdict. It is a fact that the thantri is the authority to decide on the temple rituals. But he should have obtained a written permission from the board before closing the temple. His action is in violation of the procedure and the board will take a call on the disciplinary action to be taken,” said Vasu.

Asserting that the board has the right to remove the thantri, Devaswom board member N Vijayakumar said a decision will be taken based on the explanation given by the thantri. He said young women can visit the temple as the SC has allowed it. However, the board will not give a call welcoming women to visit the temple.

‘Govt resorting to heinous means to impose party policy’

Kottayam: The Nair Service Society (NSS) said the government has been left perplexed by the Sabarimala issue which could otherwise have been resolved peacefully at the beginning itself. NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said the public consider the government responsible for the violence over Sabarimala. “There is an organised attempt on the  government’s part to impose atheism by destroying the customs and traditions in Sabarimala in the name of Renaissance under the cover of SC order. There is nothing wrong in suspecting that the objective behind the move is to implement party policy through heinous means,” Nair said. The government has unnecessarily imposed ban order, jailed innocent devotees, triggered anarchy and substantiated its stance through repeated lies. Are these suitable for a democratically elected government?, he asked. “It is the need of devotees to sustain faith in God by protecting the customs and traditions in Sabarimala. “The government is bound to protect this need. Is it wrong on the part of devotees to come out to protect their need, when the government  fails to do so? It is not fair to give a political colour to the devotees,” he said.

A72-cr fall in Sabarimala revenue

Sabarimala: The total revenue of Lord Ayyappa temple, during the 2018-2019 pilgrimage season period ending January 5, showed a sharp decline of C72 crore over the corresponding period of the last pilgrimage season.The aggregate income during the period under review of the 2018-2019 pilgrimage season stood at C131.39 crore as against C203.03 crore during the same period of the 2017-2018 pilgrimage season. Of the total revenue, the income from the sale of  aravana prasadam witnessed a sharp fall to C58.82 crore during the ongoing  season in contrast to C83.28 crore in the corresponding period of the last season. The total hundi collection (kanikka) during the period showed a decline to C53.89 crore during the 2018-2019 pilgrimage season as against C72.13 crore in the same period in the last season.

