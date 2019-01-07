Home States Kerala

Tour operators luring foreigners to Sabarimala? Hindu outfits cry foul

The government had claimed three women among a group of devotees from Malaysia, who visited Sabarimala on January 3 were below 50 years of age.

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

SABARIMALA: At a time when the entry of two young women to the Lord Ayyappa Temple at Sabarimala has triggered a series of violent protests across the state, the spurt in the arrival of foreign tourists at the hill shrine has disturbed a section of devotees.

The government had claimed three women among a group of devotees from Malaysia, who visited Sabarimala on January 3 were below 50 years of age. Two Swedish women, Michelle Moroza and Nadesa Uskovac, had arrived at Nilakkal on Saturday seeking permission to trek the holy hill.

They were sent back by the police after explaining the situation. Another group of 40 tourists from the Czech Republic, including 22 women, are expected to arrive at Sabarimala from Kanyakumari on Monday.
Though many tourists have visited the shrine earlier, the increase in foreigners’ arrival at a time when the state is on the boil, has raised many eyebrows.

