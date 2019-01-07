'Wall was a farce, women were made to stand on the road for nothing'

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

In a freewheeling interview with the M S Vidyanandan, Sivagiri Ashramam secretary Swami Sandrananda blames the state government for the tension and violence which followed the entry of young women at Sabarimala. The government is playing vote bank politics. It has taken a divide and rule approach towards the Hindus. Why don’t it take the same stand in the SC verdict in the Malankara Church case? he asks.

Q: Who is to be blamed for the untoward incidents related to the entry of young women at Sabarimala?

The entry of the young women at Sabarimala is a government ploy, executed in haste, aimed at vote bank politics. Why is the government so adamant to take women to the shrine?

Q: Isn’t the government bound to implement the court verdict to allow all women?

Why is the court verdict not applicable in the Piravom church issue? When the government takes a strict stand on one issue and a relaxed stand on another, people will become doubtful. I’m sure that the government will not take such a stand in that issue because it involves a strong and organised community. Hindus are not organised and the government has taken a divide and rule approach.

Q: Did the apex court err in its verdict?

Courts should show respect to religious matters and customs. All religions have certain customs and beliefs. Muslim women cannot enter all mosques. I feel the court should not intervene in such customs. The verdict did not consider religious sentiments.

Q: Is there any scripture by Sree Narayana Guru on the customs to be followed by women during periods?

Yes. The Guru has stated in his work “Sree Narayana Dharmam” that women should not visit temples during their periods. Moreover, this is a custom practised by all Hindu women. In the case of Sabarimala, it is an ancient custom.

Q: The Mutt had expressed displeasure over the government’s Women’s Wall programme on January 1, the main day of Sivagiri pilgrimage? Do you feel the government intentionally did it?

Certainly. The government had vested interests when it selected this day for the Women’s Wall. They wanted to sabotage guru’s ideals. They did not want people coming to Sivagiri. They are insulting the Mutt to the maximum. If they had any regard for Guru, they would have chosen another day.

Q: The Women’s Wall was organised for uplifting women. How do you view it?

How can you ensure a better world for women by building a wall. It was a farce. You cannot bring renaissance through such an approach.

First, we should be able to ensure women’s safety in public places and houses. Did any learnt non-partisan person support the Wall? Renaissance is a comprehensive function as per Guru’s vision. Here, some poor women were cheated and made to stand on the road for nothing.

Q: Didn’t the Women’s Wall raise awareness on gender equality?

The proponents of the Wall should ensure gender equality in their organisations. Political parties should give 50 pc reservation for women in their leadership. At least half of the members in the Assembly and parliament should be women. No party will do that because they do not want to end male dominance. What kind of renaissance are they talking about? They included women of other religions in the Wall aiming for more votes in elections.

Q: Who can help Kerala to get rid of the tension?

Only the government can. They should shed ego and stubbornness towards the poor people who voted them to power.