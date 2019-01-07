Winter brings along a ‘harsh’ reality

Gopika I S By

KOCHI: The winter this time around is a lot more harsh and it reflects in the rising number of fever cases reported from across the state. Though the intensity of the winter differs in various regions, it has definitely affected those with weak respiratory systems — developing wheezing when a mild drizzle passes. The statistics show, Kerala is sweating a lot with fever rather. Till Saturday, 32,448 people came down with fever in the state of which three people died. Malappuram seems to top the list with 1,197 cases reported, with Kozhikode (794) a close second. Pathanamthitta (177) is at the bottom of the table.

In December, 2,28,597 people had contracted fever across the state while 11 people died. The outbreak of viral fever has shown a rise, according to the doctors. In the influenza category, H1N1 was high in number with 223 confirmed cases across the state resulting in 17 deaths last month. So far in January, there have been eight confirmed cases of H1N1 and one death.

Did someone seated nearby sneeze or cough openly? It will be better if you keep a close watch on your health. The chances of viral fever are high as the temperature level goes down. Common cold, which is a given in winter, and the sneeze and coughs which accompany can spread fever to others. The Health Department has issued warnings to affected people to be careful when outside and the public.

“Many cases that come with a common cold end up being severe. Some develop into pneumonia. They might have influenza and situation can get so bad that they end up getting hospitalised. It’ll be better to consult a doctor and not to ignore the symptoms,” said Aster Medcity consultant pulmonologist Elizabeth Xavier.

“The affected people,” said Ernakulam ADMO Sreedevi, “should try and confine themselves to their homes and be careful when they sneeze or cough in public to ensure they don’t spread the fever and virus. For those who’re unaffected, better personal hygiene and seeking immediate medical help can go a long way in helping.”

There are vaccines to battle the influenza, with jabs to be taken at the start of every year since newer and newer ones are constantly being developed to tackle resistant viruses. “It’ll be best if pregnant women, diabetics and blood pressure patients, lactating women and people with other illness take the vaccine because their immune system and organs would’ve a harder time fighting the virus,” said Dr Elizabeth. Respiratory problems gets a trigger in winter and usually hospitals swell with patient admissions. The geriatric patients have started visiting hospitals more with the cold resulting in creaky and painful joints.