Kerala hartal violence: 6,914 people arrested; 2,187 cases registered

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Police Department is surging ahead with action against those involved in the violence during the January 3 hartal. Till Monday noon, 6,914 people were arrested from across the state. Of them, 954 were charged with serious offences and remanded. In all, 2,187 cases have been registered. In all, 5,960 people have got bail.

Police sources said most of the arrested persons were Sangh Parivar workers. The highest number of arrests – 859 – were made from Palakkad, while the highest number of cases – 509 – were registered from Pathanamthitta.

Taking a cue from the BJP-backed Sabarimala Karma Samithi hartal that was marred by sporadic incidents of violence, State Police Chief Loknath Behera has alerted district police chiefs to exercise utmost caution. He has also reportedly alerted them not to allow the organisers of the 48-hour shutdown to convert the same into a hartal. He has directed the district police chiefs to provide security to educational institutions during the shutdown call by trade unions.

Before the January 3 hartal, Behera had received information that RSS-BJP hardcore activists might try to unleash violence on the hartal day. The Intelligence Department had also made a list of people who were likely to play a role in hartal violence and forwarded it to the Police Headquarters with the suggestion they be taken into preventive custody. Though the list was forwarded to district police chiefs, no serious action was taken.