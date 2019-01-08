Home States Kerala

After floods, Kerala now reels under cold wave; global warming to blame?

The recent dip in the mercury has seen Kerala hit the lowest minimum temperature in at least three decades.

Published: 08th January 2019 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 12:51 AM   |  A+A-

Interestingly, Marayur and Kanthalloor - panchayats adjacent to Munnar - which has never witnessed snowfall for the past several years received snowfall. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)

By Nandalal
Online Desk

The New Year has left Kerala in the grip of a cold wave with Munnar bearing the brunt as temperatures at the hill station dipped to sub-zero levels.

"After the Kerala floods, the effects of climate change appear to be kicking in here and Munnar is one of the most affected places. Earlier, the winter season used to be in the months of November and December, but now it has shifted to January," said Senthil Kumar, a native of Munnar, which is slowly recovering from the impacts of two disasters – the Kerala floods and Cyclone Gaja. 

Sources said a thick blanket of fog engulfs the town and its periphery, a phenomenon which began since Tuesday morning. People are facing difficulty to commute on roads due to low visibility. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)

On Saturday, the temperature at the hills and tea plantations around Munnar dipped to -3 degrees Celsius. Chenduvara, Chittuvara and Lakkad areas recorded -3 degrees Celsius, while Munnar town recorded -1 degrees Celsius.

"Usually I go to the office at 8 am but now because of the extreme cold weather I leave only at 10 am," added Senthil. The cold wave in the state started on January 1 with the retreat of the northeast monsoon from south India. 

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

"It is very common to see high pressure dominating the Indian peninsula during the months of January and February. At the same time, the Northeast monsoon has ceased completely since the new year and there is no moisture content in the atmosphere. With the absence of moisture, humidity and cloud cover, any heat that comes in is radiated back, leading to low temperatures all over south India," said Pradeep John, weatherman, Tamil Nadu.

On January 6th and 7th, the maximum and minimum temperatures across Kerala showed a noticeable deviation. The maximum temperatures were between 30 and 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum varied from 18 to 25 degrees Celsius.

"For the last few days, Pathanamthitta district has seen a sudden fall in temperature. Because of the cold weather, I feel like I am in Ooty now. I have not seen such weather in the month of January. We have to wear jackets while going out. It's 9:30 am but the weather outside is still very cold. I have never seen climate change at this scale," said Akhil Lal VM, a native of Pathanamthitta.

Several districts, especially Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki, experienced temperatures ranging from 17 to 20 degrees Celsius. This is a rare phenomenon in Kerala, at least in the recent past.

"Last year, at this time, the temperature was 7 degrees Celsius in Munnar, but this time it has come down to -3 degrees Celsius. We are literally experiencing climate change now," said Abin from Munnar.

Usually, the temperature in Munnar declines to a minus degree by the beginning of December and ends throughout January. However, this year, the temperature declined to a minus degree only by January. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)

According to weather experts, the chilly weather will continue for some more days across South India. The recent dip in the mercury has seen Kerala hit the lowest minimum temperature in at least three decades.

"The impact of global warming may be the reason for this sudden dip in temperature. If such unexpected weather conditions continue, we can expect a warmer summer in Palakkad," said Amrita, a resident of Palakkad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala winters Winters in Kerala global warming Kerala climate change Pradeep John weatherman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp