Bank employee sentenced to three-year rigorous imprisonment

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBI Court in Kochi on Monday sentenced a senior peon with Canara Bank for three-year rigorous imprisonment. M Haridasan, who worked with Iritty branch of the bank, was sentenced to undergo prison term and pay a fine of Rs 25,000.

He was convicted under section 361 of IPC. The corruption case against him was registered in 2003.

While working at the Iritty branch between March 2002 to March 2003, Haridasan got hold of the keys of the strong room and opened the steel safe in which gold jewellery were stocked. He took out the gold jewels and pledged it in various gold loans schemes without the knowledge of the off bank officers.

He later replaced these jewels with spurious ornaments. He received `4.3 lakhs from the manipulation. He also allegedly made false deposit entries in the pass book of the savings bank account holders who had entrusted money to deposit in the accounts. The case was investigated by Anti-Corruption Unit of CBI in Kochi.