BMS to stay out of national strike

By Express News Service

THRISSUR:  Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), the labour wing of RSS, will stay out of the national strike called by the central trade unions in protest against the policies adopted against the workforce of the country.  In a press meet here on Monday, BMS national president C K Sajinaraanan said that the two-day national strike was merely politically motivated and the organisation will not be a part of it.

 He alleged that the left organisations had boycotted the discussions initiated by the central government before implementing various policies. “In Kerala, the LDF-led state government has robbed the labourers of their rights. INTUC will be participating in the nationwide strike aiming at political benefits,” he said.

