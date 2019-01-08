Home States Kerala

CM Pinarayi Vijayan welcomes economic reservation move

The LDF has always maintained that economic reservation should be given, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Published: 08th January 2019 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has welcomed the Union Government’s decision to bring in 10 pc reservation for economically weaker sections in the general category. The LDF has always maintained that economic reservation should be given, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. While bringing in economic reservation, the Centre should not do away with the existing reservation, he said. “The BJP wanted to sabotage the existing reservation system.

The CPM has always maintained that economic reservation should be given. Keeping in line with this, the Left Government introduced 10 pc reservation in the Devaswom Board for economically weaker sections in forward communities,” Pinarayi said. The Chief Minister said it’s not known whether the BJP Government at the Centre took the decision in view of the forthcoming elections or not.

economically weaker sections Pinarayi Vijayan

