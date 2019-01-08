Damaging of private property in Kerala could end one up in jail for life  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One cannot go on a spree damaging private property in the name of protests any longer. It could invite penal action including life term imprisonment. The state government is bringing in a legislation to prevent damage of private property during strikes, hartals, processions, communal clashes, road blockades or similar protests by political, social and religious outfits.

The move assumes political significance as it comes close on the heels of the major violence and subsequent property damage during the recent hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi.

The Cabinet on Monday gave its nod to the Kerala Prevention of Damage to Private Property and Payment of Compensation Ordinance 2019 and decided to recommend the Governor to promulgate the same.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said: “What we saw in recent days was a planned move of violence by the Sangh Parivar. With the new ordinance, the damage to private property will be considered as serious as damage to public property. The government is taking strong action. We felt along with it, a strong legislation is also needed.”

Framed in line with the Union legislation --- Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act --- the new ordinance has clear norms to take penal action against those damaging private property.An officer would be entrusted with the task of assessing the damage and calculating the value of property loss. Based on it, the accused will have to pay half the value to get bail.

The only difference with the Central act is about conditions for getting bail. While the Central act says the accused will have to pay a sum equivalent to total value of loss to get bail, here he’ll have to pay sum equivalent to half the value,” said Law Minister A K Balan.

● The ordinance stipulates penal action upto five years’ jail term and fine for damaging private property as part of clashes, hartals or protests

● Those who engage in destruction of property using explosives or fire may get life term or imprisonment upto 10 years and fine

* There are strict conditions for those involved in the crime to get bail. Bail would be given only after hearing the prosecution

● To get bail, the accused should submit a sum equivalent to 50 per cent of the value of the damaged property before the court or give bank guarantee for the same. The loss would be assessed based on the report by an officer appointed by the government. More often the investigating officer would be entrusted with the task, said sources

● The ordinance has norms to extract compensation from the accused if he is found guilty. The loss will be recovered as per the conditions of the Kerala Revenue Recovery Act