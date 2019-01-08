E P Jayarajan welcomes HC order on flash hartal

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Industries Minister E P Jayarajan has welcomed the HC order banning flash hartals in the state. “The court’s directive to declare hartal only after giving seven days’ notice should prove to be good for the state.

BJP leaders are misusing both Parliament and state Assembly for their political agenda,” he said, in response to a query on BJP MP Nishikanth Dubey’s demand to impose president’s rule in Kerala in view of the recent violence. “The RSS-BJP leadership which unleashed violence across the state has no right to criticise the CPM or the state government over the recent untoward incidents,” he said.