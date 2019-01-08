HC asks KSRTC to file affidavit on PSC advisees

By Express News Service

The High Court on Monday directed the KSRTC to file an affidavit explaining how many PSC advisees for the post of conductor grade II have reported for duty. The order came on a batch of petitions filed by the candidates, who got advise memo for the post of reserve conductor, challenging the delay in appointment and petitions by empanelled conductors.

Justice V Chitambaresh and Justice R Narayana Pisharadi asked how many PSC advisees have sought time to join duty and how many substantive vacancies still exist in the post.