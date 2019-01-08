High Court worried about plight of traders, tourists and students

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Bench said while they recognise the fundamental rights of those who protest, the same cannot be in violation of those of the citizens under Article 19 (freedom of expression) and Article 21 (protection of life and personal liberty). The court cannot ignore either the rights of the students who were prevented from attending examinations due to hartal.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar observed that seven-day prior notice enables the public to approach the court and can examine the legality of the call. It also enables the state to take steps to protect the interest of the citizens.The court issued the order on a batch of public-interest litigations seeking a directive to the state government to take appropriate action to prohibit the holding of hartal or strike in the state.

The Bench said: “We can’t ignore the travel advisory given by various countries which cautions tourists from travelling to Kerala anticipating violence. The state’s economy was badly affected after the floods and the financial system mainly depends on tourists. The state cannot any loss incurred due to hartal.”

Senior government pleader P Narayanan submitted that from the previous night onwards vulnerable areas were covered through intensive patrolling and preventive arrest of the prospective troublemakers were made. In addition to that, during hartal days, police picket was posted at the various places and patrolling was intensified. The police also provide all possible protection to shops and establishments, either as per their requests or suo motu after asserting the situation.

Forceful closure of shops, attempting to damage and destroy shops, establishments and properties will be dealt with. Further, public transport buses are taken on a convoy during the strike days and the private buses also will be given protection. Similarly, the safety of institutional buses carrying employees will be ensured.

97 working days lost

The court noted that 97 hartals were called by different political parties and organisations in the last calendar year. So 97 working days were lost in addition to the national and state holidays. Hence, the working days were only around 200. This will seriously affect the economy. The court cannot afford this at a time when the state is experiencing a financial crunch due to the floods. Even after several court order banning bandh and preventing hartal, such a large number of hartal in a calendar year is alarming. In the first week of the new year also the state witnessed another hartal.

The decision to prevent hartal still remains on paper. The High Court had declared bandh unconstitutional in 1997 and it was affirmed by the SC. In 2004, the HC held the enforcement of a hartal called by force, intimidation, physical or mental and coercion would amount to unconstitutional act and a party or association or organisation that calls for a hartal has no right to enforce it by resorting to force or intimidation.