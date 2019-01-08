Sabarimala row: Hindu Makkal Katchi team en route Erumeli Vavar mosque remanded

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Six including three women, suspected to be members of the Hindu Makkal Katchi from Tamil Nadu who were proceeding towards the Vavar mosque in Erumeli near Sabarimala, were arrested by the Kozhinjampara police and sent to the Palakkad sub-jail.

The police said that the Hindu Makkal Katchi members were arrested at 8.40 PM on Monday from Velanthavalam near Vannamada. Following which they were produced in court at 1 AM on Tuesday.

Hindu Makkal Katchi had earlier said that they would send women to the Vavar mosque in retaliation to the Supreme Court order allowing women to enter Sabarimala temple.

The arrested women were identified as Sushila Devi (35) and Revathi (39) of Kumaranthur in Tirupur and Gandhimathi (51) from Thirunelveli. The male members were Tirupathi (50) of Kambitti colony in South Coimbatore, Murugaswamy (75) of Ramiah colony, Mettupalayam, and Senthil Kumar (31) driver from Aruvilinagar Kuzhipatti in Tirupur.

The Kerala police have intensified checking at the checkposts in order to prevent activists from entering the State and creating communal tension. The Palakkad police district chief Debesh Kumar Behera had received a message that members of the Hindu Makkal Katchi had planned a journey from Tirupur to Erumeli. Assistant sub-inspector Madhusudhanan of the Special branch to Tirupur was deputed to verify the message. Subsequently, it was known that three women had been arrested in Tirupur.

When they were questioned, it was revealed that a six-member team had already left for Erumeli via Palakkad from Tirupur. Following this development, Palakkad DySP GD Vijayakumar and his team intensified their inspections at the Walayar check post and the toll plaza.

Once they came to know that the vehicle had left Coimbatore via Velanthavalam, the police team went to Velanthavalam and took them into custody.