Is Pinarayi Vijayan a bad Chief Minister? Google said so...

By Online Desk

The Internet's most popular search engine Google is at it again and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan is the latest victim.

In yet another embarrassing incident, Google search results for 'bad chief minister' displayed the CPI(M) veteran's Wikipedia page.

Vijayan has been facing criticism for his stand on the Sabarimala issue, which has put the state in turmoil for the past few months. Several incidents of violence were reported in the state and clashes broke out between BJP and CPI(M) workers, which have so far claimed one life.

Vijayan's supporters suspect the handiwork of the opposition behind the incident. However, this is not the first time a Google search showed a strange result.

Earlier, Google searches for the word 'idiot' shocked users by displaying US President Donald Trump. The Google algorithm didn't spare the Indian Prime Minister too. Search results for 'Top 10 criminals' showed PM Narendra Modi's photos along with other criminals.

Time and again Google has landed in trouble owing to its troublesome algorithm. A couple of months ago Google Maps had displayed results for women's hostels and PGs for the search term 'bitches near me,' drawing the ire of social media users.