Home States Kerala

Is Pinarayi Vijayan a bad Chief Minister? Google said so...

In yet another embarrassing incident, Google search results for 'bad chief minister' displayed the CPI(M) veteran's Wikipedia page. 

Published: 08th January 2019 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

By Online Desk

The Internet's most popular search engine Google is at it again and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan is the latest victim. 

In yet another embarrassing incident, Google search results for 'bad chief minister' displayed the CPI(M) veteran's Wikipedia page. 

Vijayan has been facing criticism for his stand on the Sabarimala issue, which has put the state in turmoil for the past few months. Several incidents of violence were reported in the state and clashes broke out between BJP and CPI(M) workers, which have so far claimed one life. 

Vijayan's supporters suspect the handiwork of the opposition behind the incident. However, this is not the first time a Google search showed a strange result.  

Earlier, Google searches for the word 'idiot' shocked users by displaying US President Donald Trump. The Google algorithm didn't spare the Indian Prime Minister too. Search results for 'Top 10 criminals' showed PM Narendra Modi's photos along with other criminals. 

Time and again Google has landed in trouble owing to its troublesome algorithm. A couple of months ago Google Maps had displayed results for women's hostels and PGs for the search term 'bitches near me,' drawing the ire of social media users. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
google algorithm Bad chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan Google search results

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp