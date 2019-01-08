IUML voices its opposition

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The IUML has come out strongly against the Centre’s decision to implement 10 per cent quota for the economically weak in general category calling it unconstitutional and a violation of the basic principles of reservation. “Reservation was brought in as a social scheme to bring socially and educationally backward communities to the mainstream. It is also aimed at ensuring representation of backward classes in government jobs,” IUML state general secretary K P A Majeed said.

For the uplift of the economically weak in general category, the government should provide them with financial assistance. This should not be done by undermining the existing reservation pattern, he said. Majeed pointed out the finding of the Sachar committee report that even after implementation of reservation, the sections that were provided quota have not got adequate representation.

Even though proposals such as special recruitment were mooted, the government has not taken any steps in this regard. The IUML leader said the Supreme Court itself has laid down that reservation should not exceed 50 per cent.

If 10 per cent reservation is implemented for the economically weak in general category, the representation of backward and minority communities will be greatly reduced, he pointed out .

“The move by the Centre with an eye on the upcoming election is politically motivated and insincere. For the protection of the rights of Scheduled and backward classes, the IUML will join hands with people from the reserved communities and launch a massive agitation,” Majeed said.

NSS welcomes quota policy Kottayam: The Nair Service Society (NSS) has welcomed the Central Government’s decision to provide 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for the economically backward sections in the general category. “It is learnt the beneficiaries will be those in the general category, whose annual income does not exceed ` 8 lakh. Though, there are several hurdles ahead in implementing the decision, it shows the will and righteousness of the Central government to ensure social justice,” NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said.