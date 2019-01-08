Kanakamala Islamic State case trial reaches half-way stage

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The trial in the Kanakamala Islamic State (IS) case, in which a group declared allegiance to the terror outfit and planned to carry out terror strikes across Kerala and neighbouring states, has reached the half-way stage at the NIA Court in Kochi. The examination of witnesses is scheduled to take place till January 22.

“There are 130 witnesses in the case. Of these, 70 persons have been examined by the court. The NIA will also present some witnesses. It is expected to complete the witness examination before February. Later, the procedure under CrPC Section 313, in which accused will be given a questionnaire, will be completed. Factoring the time needed for completing the proceedings, the trial will be completed by May,” sources said. Prosecutor Arjun Ambalapatta is representing the anti-terror agency in the case being heard by NIA Judge P Krishna Kumar. “On a daily basis, two or three witnesses are examined. Some of the witnesses who are currently abroad have to be examined,” sources said.

Manseed Muhmood, Swalih Mohammed, Rashid Ali, Ramshad N K Safvan and Jasim N K are the accused in the case. Though the NIA approached the court for an in-camera trial, it was turned down by the court. It was in October 2016 the NIA team busted the IS module from Kanakamala in Kannur where they were holding a clandestine meeting.

The group had allegedly made preparations to carry out terror attacks against prominent persons, including judges, police officers and politicians, and at places where foreign nationals gather. Six persons of the module were arrested in a major swoop on October 15.

Concurrent trial

The trial against Subahani Haja Moideen, an alleged IS operative who travelled to Syria and Iraq and fought for the terror outfit, is also taking place before the NIA court in Kochi. There are 50 witnesses in the case and eight of them have been examined.

Hailing from Thodupuzha, Moideen travelled to West Asia in 2015.

He underwent training in guerrilla warfare by an IS commander of French origin. However, shocked by the death of his comrades on the battlefield, he decided to return home. Despite this, he continued to work for the terror group up until his arrest in October 2016.