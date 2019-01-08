Largest innovation hub to be opened in Kochi on January 13

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate India’s largest innovation hub, Integrated Startup Complex, at Kalamassery in Kochi, on January 13, which promises to provide top-quality infrastructure for incubation and acceleration. This will be a boost to the vibrant startup ecosystem in the state.

Set up by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), the sprawling complex, spread over 1.80 lakh sqft at Technology Innovation Zone (TIZ), will house Maker Village; Bionest, BRINC, country’s first international accelerator for Hardware startups; BRIC, an incubator dedicated for developing solutions for cancer diagnosis care; and a Centre of Excellence set up by industry majors like UNITY and CERA.

The CM will inaugurate the complex at a function at 11 am in the presence of dignitaries from the Central and state governments.

Largest Work-Live-Play

Spread over 13.5 acres, KSUM’s TIZ will host incubators, accelerators, centres of excellence in emerging technologies and provide high-quality infrastructure for the development and growth of startups. Once fully developed into a full-fledged campus having over half-a-million sqft built up area, TIZ will become the largest Work-Live-Play space exclusively dedicated to startups in the country. Over 100 startup companies in various stages of growth are already operating in the three incubators functioning within the facility.

The Electronics Incubator Maker Village, set up by the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management-Kerala (IIITM-K), in association with KSUM and supported by MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology), houses 65 startups working in electronics hardware technologies.

BIONEST, a biotech startup set up by KSUM in association with Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology with financial aid from BIRAC, Department of Bio Tech, Govt. of India, has 20 companies involved in deep research in biotechnology and allied fields. The facility also has a general-purpose incubator with more than 20 companies and provides with over 10,000 sqft of dedicated space for startups in scale-up stage.

During the last 12 months of operation, the startup companies operating in TIZ have filed over 30 patent applications, making this one of the largest IP-based (intellectual property) incubation spaces in the country.

innovation hub

Set up by Kerala Startup Mission, the Integrated Startup Complex spreads over 1.80 lakh sqft at Technology Innovation Zone