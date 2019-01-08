LDF to come knocking at the door of devotees

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF will conduct a door-to-door campaign in February to counter its opponents’ campaign that the front is against religious people. Addressing reporters here on Monday, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said a false campaign was on the rounds that the LDF and the CPM are against the devouts. “Such campaigns are nothing new for us. It has happened whenever the LDF was in power,” he said.

The LDF state committee meeting on January 17 will work out the details of the campaign. It will cover all areas, including remote villages. Kodiyeri claimed the public support for the LDF has only increased among the religious people. The LDF and the CPM have always stood for the protection of the beliefs of the religious people, he said.

The party secretary challenged the Central Government to dismiss the Kerala government. “Some BJP leaders have raised this demand. The Centre should dismiss the UP government first. That state witnessed 195 communal riots in 2017. Even if dismissed, the resultant polls will see the LDF emerging victorious and the BJP losing its lone seat,” he said.

The Sangh Parivar is on a rampage to show to the world that law and order situation has deteriorated in the state. It wants to create communal polarisation. Government will take tough measures to curb violence. The Parivar could not make a riot at Sabrimala and hence they attempted it in other parts of the state, he said.Kodiyeri asked whether the Congress shared the same opinion that the LDF government should be dismissed.

The party secretary said the Union Cabinets decision for 10 percent reservation for the economically weak in the general category was an election stunt. The CPM had been advocating this reservation since 1978. But it should not be at the cost of the existing communities in the reservation list.

He said the Centre’s reservation policy had no links with the NSS’ changed stand. “NSS too was in favour of this reservation. But I don’t think there is any connection with their changed stand and the Centre’s decision,” he said.The present LDF government had reserved 10 per cent seats in Devaswom recruitments for the economically weak in the forward communities, he said.

Mosque attack case: Kodiyeri wants further probe

Kodiyeri said the news about a CPM office-bearer, who pelted stone at a mosque in Kozhikode, was distorted. “In fact the mosque and an office of the IUML are situated on the same compound. Attack on the office should not be misread as an attack on the mosque. Earlier too, the IUML had made such false allegations in places like Nadapuram” he said. Kodiyeri expressed disbelief on the police report on the incident. A further probe is needed in the case, he added.