Home States Kerala

LDF to come knocking at the door of devotees

The LDF state committee meeting on January 17 will work out the details of the campaign.

Published: 08th January 2019 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The LDF will conduct a door-to-door campaign in February to counter its opponents’ campaign that the front is against religious people. Addressing reporters here on Monday, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said a false campaign was on the rounds that the LDF and the CPM are against the devouts. “Such campaigns are nothing new for us. It has happened whenever the LDF was in power,” he said.

The LDF state committee meeting on January 17 will work out the details of the campaign. It will cover all areas, including remote villages. Kodiyeri claimed the public support for the LDF has only increased among the religious people. The LDF and the CPM have always stood for the protection of the beliefs of the religious people, he said.

The party secretary challenged the Central Government to dismiss the Kerala government. “Some BJP leaders have raised this demand. The Centre should dismiss the UP government first. That state witnessed 195 communal riots in 2017. Even if dismissed, the resultant polls will see the LDF emerging victorious and the BJP losing its lone seat,” he said.

The Sangh Parivar is on a rampage to show to the world that law and order situation has deteriorated in the state. It wants to create communal polarisation. Government will take tough measures to curb violence. The Parivar could not make a riot at Sabrimala and hence they attempted it in other parts of the state, he said.Kodiyeri asked whether the Congress shared the same opinion that the LDF government should be dismissed.

The party secretary said the Union Cabinets decision for 10 percent reservation for the economically weak in the general category was an election stunt. The CPM had been advocating this reservation since 1978. But it should not be at the cost of the existing communities in the reservation list. 

He said the Centre’s reservation policy had no links with the NSS’ changed stand. “NSS too was in favour of this reservation. But I don’t think there is any connection with their changed stand and the Centre’s decision,” he said.The present LDF government had reserved 10 per cent seats in Devaswom recruitments for the economically weak in the forward communities, he said. 

Mosque attack case: Kodiyeri wants further probe
Kodiyeri said the news about a CPM office-bearer, who pelted stone at a mosque in Kozhikode, was distorted. “In fact the mosque and an office of the IUML are situated on the same compound. Attack on the office should not be misread as an attack on the mosque. Earlier too, the IUML had made such false allegations in places like Nadapuram” he said. Kodiyeri expressed disbelief on the police report on the incident. A further probe is needed in the case, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp