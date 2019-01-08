Nation-wide strike may hit normal life in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The two-day nation-wide strike called by various trade unions in protest against the Centre’s anti-labour policies began in the state from Monday midnight. Unlike in other states, normal life is likely to be affected here. However, the High Court and state police chief have cautioned the law enforcers to prevent a total shutdown and to prevent any untoward incidents.

KSRTC managing director Tomin J Thachankary has already written to all the trade unions to exempt KSRTC services from the strike. A section of the Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi members has decided to open their shops claiming recurring hartals and strikes have severely impacted their business.

All the central government employees are expected to participate in the 48-hour strike. Ten trade unions that have already joined the strike are INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, AICCTU, UTUC, TUCC, LPF and SEWA. The State Employees and Teachers Organisation (SETO) will also join the protest and they will also conduct district-taluk-wise agitations on Tuesday and Wednesday.

V Sreekumar, state president of the confederation of trade unions, said they would hold a march towards Raj Bhavan. The central government offices including post offices, income tax offices and ISRO will be shut for next two days. According to a statement, the unions are concerned over the scraping of 44 central labour laws and replacing them with four employer-friendly labour codes and the introduction of fixed-term employment through an executive order. CITU state president Anathalavattom Anandan said the strike would be a historic event due to the larger participation of trade unions and support from employees.

All major independent federations of central, state employees and the employees of banks, insurance, telecom and other service sectors representing the workers and employees of all the industries and services, both in organised and unorganised sectors, have extended their support to the strike. The rise in prices of various daily use commodities also one of the reasons for the strike. They also want the withdrawal of GST.