Ornaments worth Rs 98 lakh looted from car at Chavadi

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 98 lakh belonging to Thrissur-based Kalyan Jewellers was looted from a car at Chavadi near Walayar on Monday. The incident took place around 11.30 am near the Arya Bhavan restaurant and HP petrol pump at Kakkachavadi. The jewellery was carried in a Mahindra Xylo car.

Though two other vehicles were tailing the car carrying the gold, a group of persons surrounded the vehicle, forcibly threw out the drivers and fled with the vehicle. The ornaments were being taken from Thrissur to Coimbatore where the company’s main office in Tamil Nadu is located. Kalyan Jewellers chairman T S Kalyanaraman said all necessary action has been taken to recover the consignment. Information has been passed on to the authorities for the speedy recovery of the robbed gold.

Complaints have been lodged with the police stations at Palakkad and K G Chavadi, he said. The vehicle carrying the gold was driven by Arjun T R and the accompanying vehicle was driven by Wilfred T S.

The officers at K G Chavadi police station said an FIR is being prepared and a probe is on to nab the culprits.