Sreedharan Pillai, Thushar, Prayar likely to be fielded

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai is likely to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha election from Thiruvananthapuram, sources in the party headquarters in New Delhi told Express. Surprisingly former Travancore Devaswom Board(TDB) p re s i d e n t P r ayar Gopalakrishnan, who is also a former Congress MLA, is likely to contest from the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat while BDJS state chief Thushar Vellappally will run from the Attingal LS seat. The NDA will be fielding either Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam or BJP state general secretary K Surendran from Thrissur.

The party is yet to zero in candidates in other constituencies. But it is almost certain all the four general secretaries - A N Radhakrishnan, M T Ramesh, Shobha Surendran and K Surendran - will be in the fray. P K Krishnadas is tipped to contest from the Kasargod LS seat. The BJP national leadership has conducted a recent survey with the help of a top nationallevel agency and it found Pillai is the best bet for hiruvananthapuram constituency owing to his close rapport and contact with all the communities.

Pillai, according to the survey, was also found to be the BJP’s poster boy from Thiruvananthapuram as the sample size in all the seven Assembly segments gave him a good lead. Surprisingly, Prayar figures in the list of candidates with high winnability in Pathanamthitta constituency as he has a personal rapport with both the NSS and the dominant SNDP .

The survey report also found Prayar has a good lead over other seat aspirants and the national leadership is waiting for the RSS state leadership’s clearance for Prayar’s candidature, sources said. Thushar is the only choice the NDA and party have for the Attingal seat and the survey also gave him the best chance over other party and NDA candidates including former state police chief T P Senkumar. Both the RSS and the BJP leadership are happy over the shortlisting of Thushar as his candidature will give the party a big boost among SNDP workers and the Ezhava community in general.

In Thrissur, it will be a toss-up between Kannanthanam and K Surendran, both of whom have emerged as frontrunners. As both the leaders came out neck and neck in the survey, the decision will be left to the RSS state leadership’s discretion.

According to the survey, Kasargod and Palakkad are also high in priority. While the BJP state leadership is not fully aware of the survey, the party’s national leadership will now have a detailed discussion jointly with the state RSS and BJP leadership before taking the final call. However, Sreedharan Pillai told Express,” The party has not started the process of finalising the candidates. Rather, we are taking stock of the political situation and selection of candidates will be the last stage for a cadre-based party like the BJP.” “I will abide by the decision of the BJP national leadership.

Nonetheless, I can confirm no formal discussions on seats have been held and there is ample time left for that,” he said. Senior BJP leaders in New Delhi, though, maintained the party has indeed zeroed in on the candidates and after a final clearance from the RSS state leadership, the party will get down to work in Thiruvananthapuram, Attingal, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Palakkad and Kasargod LS seats.