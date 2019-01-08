Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan lashes out at Sangh Parivar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Don’t try to intimidate us; You are not capable of that,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has warned the Sangh Parivar. Responding to questions on the BJP demand for President Rule in Kerala, the Chief Minister came down heavily on the Sangh Parivar and BJP for unleashing violence in the state in the name of hartal.

Accusing the BJP-RSS of trying to create an impression of law and order failure in Kerala, Pinarayi alleged the Sangh Parivar orchestrated violence in the state to create communal polarisation. “The attacks by Sangh Parivar is deliberate and planned. That’s what the state has been witnessing for the past few days. “The Sangh Parivar forces are behind almost 92 pc of the violence in the state in the last few days. It was a planned move to create a impression of law and order failure. No one was spared.

Attacks were unleashed on people’s representatives, media, party offices, leaders’ houses and public property. They had something else in mind. But now they are disappointed,” said Pinarayi. The Chief Minister said despite all attempts to create law and order failure, they have failed. Pinarayi also came out strongly against BJP leaders and Union Ministers, who accused the state government of promoting violence.

“They don’t want us to take action against the violators. In other states you may get such protection even after committing daylight murder. But don’t expect the same in Kerala,” Pinarayi said responding to questions on statements by senior BJP leaders including PM Narendra Modi.On the scheduled visit of BJP leaders, including PM Modi to Kerala, Pinarayi said the Prime Minister is always welcome to the state.

“It may be because they are coming here ahead of the polls. Once the poll campaign begins, there’s no point in coming here. They know that,” he said to a question on PM Modi coming here to inaugurate the Kollam bypass on January 15. He, however, said the state hasn’t got the final communication in this regard.