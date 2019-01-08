Protection to women: Police dismiss observers’ suggestion

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state police on Monday submitted before the Kerala High Court that the observers’ opinion of granting special police protection to one or two women who attempt to trek Sabarimala will adversely affect the right of other pilgrims was factually wrong.

The police also submitted that women below the age of 50 had already entered sannidhanam and had darshan. And that it happened without any disturbance to other pilgrims. If a woman wants police protection to trek Sabarimala, the police have a constitutional obligation to provide protection even if there is heavy rush.

The court-appointed observers had opined that granting of special police protection to individuals would adversely affect the rights of other pilgrims who are also entitled to have darshan at Sannidhanam without any hardship.

The affidavit by the police stated that it was not for the observers to suggest a straight jacket formula. Certain women could not enter the sannidhanam due to the violent protests by the likes of Sabarimala Karma Samithi, right-wing groups and a particular political party.