Rumours of woman entering Sabarimala temple

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Rumours spread that a 48-year-old woman entered Sabarimala temple on Monday. It was said a Tamil woman, Sungari, entered the temple and had darshan of Lord Ayyappa between 11.30 am and 12.30 pm. However, Devaswom Board member N Vijayakumar said the board has no information about the incident.

Sources said a transgender, 56, had entered the temple around noon. Meanwhile, a young woman from Sri Lanka, who arrived at Nilakkal along with a 70-member group, dropped her plans to visit the temple after police warned her of protests.