36-year-old Dalit woman claims to have entered Sabarimala Temple in disguise, releases video

Manju entered the temple with the help of Ayyappa Seva Sangham workers at around 7.30 am on Tuesday, and conducted ghee abhishekam and offered prayers at Malikappuram.

Published: 09th January 2019 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

SP Manju

Kerala Dalit Federation leader S P Manju disguised as an elderly woman to enter Sabarimala shrine. (Photo | By special arrangement)

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA:  A day after claiming that she had entered Sabarimala temple,  Kerala Dalit Federation leader S P Manju shared three video files on the Facebook page of women's collective 'Navodhana Keralam Sabarimalayilekku', which show her entering the temple disguised as an elderly woman.

According to Manju, she entered the temple with the help of Ayyappa Seva Sangham workers at around 7.30 am on Tuesday. She said she conducted ghee abhishekam and offered prayers at Malikappuram before leaving the temple at 10.30 am.

Manju said she dressed up as an elderly woman by applying sacred ash on her hair and wearing big earrings and bindi. She had covered her face partially by tying a towel as a headscarf. According to her, she started the journey from Thrissur and reached Pamba by a KSRTC bus. She claims to have reached Sabarimala alone but said two youngsters took the video at Sannidhanam.

"As it was my first visit to Sabarimala I didn't know what to do with the pooja materials in the irumudikettu, so I sought the help of Ayyappa Seva Sangham workers. Many people on the trek route had identified me but there was no protest," she said.

The collective in its Facebook post said, "This is for the information of Rahul Easwar and Sukumaran Nair who disturbed Kerala by leading a Sudra riot. Renaissance Kerala has climbed the18 steps of Sabarimala again without stomping on anyone's chest. A 36-year-old Dalit woman has entered Sabarimala declaring that no one will be allowed to pose hurdles to the progress of Kerala. The woman reached the Srikovil of the temple at 3.30 am on Tuesday and returned to Pamba by  10.30 am after performing Ghee Abhishekam and visiting Malikappuram. By this we have challenged the anti-women Brahmanical practices. Remember, a menstruating woman who has not removed her uterus has entered Sabarimala,"

