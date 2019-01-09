Home States Kerala

6 Hindu Makkal Katchi members remanded

The Kozhinjampara police said they were arrested from Velanthavalam near Vannamada.

Published: 09th January 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Pandimelam by Cherussery Kuttan Marar and team at Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple on Tuesday | SHAJI VETTIPURAM

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Three women and three men, suspected to be members of the Hindu Makkal Katchi from Tamil Nadu who were proceeding to the Vavar mosque at Erumeli near Sabarimala, were arrested and sent to the Palakkad sub-jail.

The Kozhinjampara police said they were arrested from Velanthavalam near Vannamada. The arrests were recorded at 8.40 pm. They were then produced before court at 1 am on Tuesday and remanded.
The Hindu Makkal Katchi had earlier said that it would send women to the Vavar mosque.  The arrested are: Sushila Devi, 35, and Revathi, 39, of Kumaranthur in Tirupur and Gandhimathi, 51, of Thirunelveli, Tirupathi, 50, of Kambitti Colony in South Coimbatore, Murugaswamy, 75, of Ramiah Colony, Mettupalayam, and Senthil Kumar, 31, driver of Aruvilinagar Kuzhipatti in Tirupur.

The Palakkad police district chief Debesh Kumar Behera had received a message that members of the Hindu Makkal Katchi had planned a journey from Tirupur to Erumeli. He deputed Special Branch ASI Madhusudhanan to Tirupur to check its veracity. It emerged that three women had been arrested in Tirupur. They told the police that a six-member team had already left for Erumeli via Palakkad from Tirupur.  
Palakkad DySP G D Vijayakumar and team intensified surveillance at the Walayar check post. The police came to know that the vehicle carrying the six-member gang had left Coimbatore for Kerala via Velanthavalam. The police rushed to Velanthavalam and took them into custody. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp