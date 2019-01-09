6 Hindu Makkal Katchi members remanded

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Three women and three men, suspected to be members of the Hindu Makkal Katchi from Tamil Nadu who were proceeding to the Vavar mosque at Erumeli near Sabarimala, were arrested and sent to the Palakkad sub-jail.

The Kozhinjampara police said they were arrested from Velanthavalam near Vannamada. The arrests were recorded at 8.40 pm. They were then produced before court at 1 am on Tuesday and remanded.

The Hindu Makkal Katchi had earlier said that it would send women to the Vavar mosque. The arrested are: Sushila Devi, 35, and Revathi, 39, of Kumaranthur in Tirupur and Gandhimathi, 51, of Thirunelveli, Tirupathi, 50, of Kambitti Colony in South Coimbatore, Murugaswamy, 75, of Ramiah Colony, Mettupalayam, and Senthil Kumar, 31, driver of Aruvilinagar Kuzhipatti in Tirupur.

The Palakkad police district chief Debesh Kumar Behera had received a message that members of the Hindu Makkal Katchi had planned a journey from Tirupur to Erumeli. He deputed Special Branch ASI Madhusudhanan to Tirupur to check its veracity. It emerged that three women had been arrested in Tirupur. They told the police that a six-member team had already left for Erumeli via Palakkad from Tirupur.

Palakkad DySP G D Vijayakumar and team intensified surveillance at the Walayar check post. The police came to know that the vehicle carrying the six-member gang had left Coimbatore for Kerala via Velanthavalam. The police rushed to Velanthavalam and took them into custody.