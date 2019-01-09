Home States Kerala

Govt to annul Sec 101 (6) of the Kerala Police Act

The government has decided to annul the Section 101 (6) of the Act 2011 through an ordinance and will present it  as a Bill in the Assembly, said sources in the state government.

Published: 09th January 2019 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With a view to bring discipline into the state police force, the state government has decided to annul a controversial clause in the Kerala Police Act which gives protection to the cops during the time of promotion, even if they were listed as tainted cops. The Section 101 of the Kerala Police Act 2011 states any police officer, who commits any misconduct or offence under various Acts or rules or in force may be subjected to departmental enquiry proceedings under the Kerala Police Departmental Enquiries, (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1958 notified by the government.

However, Section 101 (6) states the penalties such as fine, extra duty including drill and physical training, recovery of loss caused to the government from salary, recovery of loss sustained to the party concerned from salary, giving training to improve work and conduct, prohibit from performing fixed particular duties or assigning fixed particular rank, warning, censure, barring increment without cumulative effect, barring increment with cumulative effect;  shall not be treated as a bar for the promotion of a police officer.

The government has decided to annul the Section 101 (6) of the Act 2011 through an ordinance and will present it  as a Bill in the Assembly, said sources in the state government. The deletion of controversial clause will enable the state government not to consider the cops who fall under the category for departmental promotion. This would also bring more transparency and discipline in the police force, he said.

