Home States Kerala

Government triggered violence in Kerala: Hindu leaders

At a press meet on Tuesday, they alleged the government facilitated breaking of customs and traditions in Sabarimala, which was the base of all the violence that erupted in the State.

Published: 09th January 2019 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Various Hindu organisations alleged the state government paved the way for the unrest in the state over the Sabarimala issue. At a press meet on Tuesday, they alleged the government facilitated breaking of customs and traditions in Sabarimala, which was the base of all the violence that erupted in the State.

“The government has taken extra interest in bringing some women of Leftist extremist organisations under the cover of night, which triggered heavy violence in the state. Ignoring the reports of the Intelligence Wing, the govt supported and provided protection to those who wanted to break the custom and traditions. The police became mute spectators, when some criminals and religious extremists took law in their hands in the name of preventing the hartal,” they said.  

They added they would allow the govt’s move to isolate Sabarimala thantri for initiating corrective measures in the wake of the presence of young women in Sannidhanam.KPMS state president Neelakandan Master, Brahmin Federation national secretary S Mani, KVS president Mural Thakadiyel, Subramhnian Moosath, V N Anil Kumar, M Sathyaseelan and K V Sivan were present in the press meet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hindu organisations Sabarimala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp