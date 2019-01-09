Government triggered violence in Kerala: Hindu leaders

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Various Hindu organisations alleged the state government paved the way for the unrest in the state over the Sabarimala issue. At a press meet on Tuesday, they alleged the government facilitated breaking of customs and traditions in Sabarimala, which was the base of all the violence that erupted in the State.

“The government has taken extra interest in bringing some women of Leftist extremist organisations under the cover of night, which triggered heavy violence in the state. Ignoring the reports of the Intelligence Wing, the govt supported and provided protection to those who wanted to break the custom and traditions. The police became mute spectators, when some criminals and religious extremists took law in their hands in the name of preventing the hartal,” they said.

They added they would allow the govt’s move to isolate Sabarimala thantri for initiating corrective measures in the wake of the presence of young women in Sannidhanam.KPMS state president Neelakandan Master, Brahmin Federation national secretary S Mani, KVS president Mural Thakadiyel, Subramhnian Moosath, V N Anil Kumar, M Sathyaseelan and K V Sivan were present in the press meet.