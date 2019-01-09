Kerala High Court flays cops for permitting private vehicles from Nilakkal to Pampa

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday criticised the police for allowing the vehicle of Maniti group to ply from Nilakkal to Pampa violating a court order banning the operation of private vehicles on the route.

The court cautioned police action in allowing the vehicle to travel from Nilakkal to Pampa would amount to contempt of court.

The court made the observation when the report by observers came up for hearing. It had stated about 11 members of an organisation called Maniti escorted by the police reached Nilakkal on December 23 last year early morning. From there, the police permitted their private vehicle to reach Pampa with a police escort.

Advocate General C P Sudhakara Prasad submitted there was no court order prohibiting of private vehicles from Nilakkal to Pampa.It was the decision of the government and all the stakeholders.