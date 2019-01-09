Home States Kerala

HC stays Collector’s order granting  nod to demolish Eraviperoor church

According to the preliminary report of the department, the church was more than 100 years old.

Immanuel Mar Thoma Church, Eraviperoor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed the order of the Pathanamthitta District Collector granting No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the church management to demolish the 121-year-old Immanuel Mar Thoma Church at Eraviperoor near Tiruvalla, and to construct a new one.

Justice Anu Sivaraman issued the interim order on the petition filed by Anish Thomas, secretary of Eraviperoor Immanuel Mar Thoma Palli Samrakshana Samithi, seeking a directive to the management of the church to desist from demolishing the church.

The petitioner said proceedings have been initiated under the provisions of the Kerala Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1968, and the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, to determine whether Immanuel Mar Thoma Church, built in 1897, is an ancient monument. Hence, the hasty steps to raze the church was illegal, the plea stated.

After the church authorities decided to demolish the building for constructing a new church, the petitioner submitted a representation before the principal secretary, Department of Archaeology, seeking to declare it an ancient monument.

According to the preliminary report of the department, the church was more than 100 years old. The church management is going ahead with the decision to demolish the church even before the Archaeology Department arrives at a conclusion whether it will come within the definition of monuments of archaeological importance, the plea stated.

The petition said the application for the building permit showed the church claims to be the owner of the land in which the reconstruction is proposed.The church does not own the properties. The possession of the properties remains with the legal heirs of the Yohannan Kochummen and Varkey Varkey of Sankaramangalam family.

In Column No 4 of the building permit application, the nature of ownership was falsely shown as ‘Bhaga Phatram’ and its translation was shown as sale deed, the plea stated.The petitioner further said that on the basis of the NOC granted by the District Collector, the village officer is about to grant building permit to the management of the church.

