‘Kandararu Rajeevaru owes no explanation to Travancore Devaswom Board’

Published: 09th January 2019 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Amid rumours the Travancore Devaswom Board has shortlisted 14 persons to be considered for the post of Sabarimala thantri, the Thazhamon family, which holds the hereditary right to conduct poojas and decide the rituals and practices to be followed at the hill shrine, came out with a statement asserting thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru owes no explanation to the board.

The board had on Sunday served a notice on the thantri seeking to explain the circumstances under which he closed the temple and performed purification rituals on January 2, when two young women entered the temple.

The statement said the TDB holds no right, be it legal or moral, to seek an explanation from the thantri. The affidavit filed by the TDB before the Kerala High Court in 1991 had accepted and endorsed the sovereign position of the thantri in matters of rituals related to the temple.

“The thantri is not an employee of the TDB and his position is hereditary. The Devaswom Board has no legal or official capacity to oust him.The thantri doesn’t draw any salary or benefits from the board. The payment made for performing rituals is not fixed and falls under the category of ‘dakshina’. The term of a thantri is decided within the family and the board has no control over the decision. The role of the TDB is to manage the administration of the temple and they assuming an overreaching position if they think the thantri is under them,” the statement said.

The thantri’s word is final when it comes to rituals and his sovereignty has been endorsed by the Privy Council, the Supreme Court and the High Court, the family said in the statement.Refusing to react to the statement, board member N Vijayakumar said the TDB will discuss the matter after receiving the explanation.

