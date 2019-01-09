Home States Kerala

Kerala nun gets notice for leading life against religious principles

The nun has been asked to offer an explanation to Superior General sister Ann Joseph at Generalate of the Congregation at 11 AM Wednesday.

KOCHI: A nun, who published poems, bought a car and took part in a protest against former bishop of Jalandhar diocese in connection with a rape case, has been issued notice by her congregation based in Aluva near here, for leading a life "against principles of religious life".

In its notice, Franciscan Clarist Congregation accused Sister Lucy Kalapura belonging to its St Mary's province, Mananthavady, of leading a life, which was against the "principles of religious life" and the rule of the congregation.

Asked whether Sister Lucy could reach the congregation at 11 am, a Nun who attended the phone of the congregation office said she would have faced problems to commute from Wayanad as the vehicles were off the road on account of the nationwide strike called by trade unions.

The congregation termed as "grave violations" a Nun taking licence, buying a car, taking a loan for it and publishing a book spending money without permission and knowledge of her superiors.

The provincial superior had denied permission to Sister Lucy to publish her collection of poems.

She, however, published her book "Snehamazhayil" without seeking permission from her superiors.

The congregation also called as "grave scandal" the Nun participating in discussions in TV news channels and writing articles for non-Christian newspapers "making false accusations against Catholic leadership and belittling it."

The sister had invited the wrath of the Church leadership by participating in a street protest here by five nuns belonging to the Catholic religious order Missionaries of Jesus demanding the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was accused of raping a nun.

The nun could not be reached for her comments.

