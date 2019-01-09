Kerala witnessed lowest Vigilance cases in 2018

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As the anti-corruption campaign is widely gaining ground in the state, the year 2018 witnessed one of the lowest number of Vigilance cases registered in the state since 2007. While officers with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) claim corruption is coming down in the state, activists see the trend as VACB and CBI losing teeth due to operational reforms and amendment brought in the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

If the details about the FIR registered by VACB provided on its website can be believed, there were only 86 corruption cases registered in Kerala in 2018. In 2017, as many as 149 cases were registered and in 2016 the highest number of 338 cases were registered in the state. The statistics reveal the second lowest number of Vigilance cases registered was in 2007 when 127 FIRs were lodged. “Now the FIRs are registered only after conducting a thorough inquiry. The inquiry report is filed at the headquarters for the approval of the Vigilance Director. Only if enough evidence is traced in the preliminary inquiry, we proceed with registration of FIR. It will help in foolproof investigation and conviction rate will be high. We can prevent officers from getting a clean chit from the courts,” an officer with VACB said.

D B Binu, president, RTI Kerala Federation who is spearheading anti-corruption campaigns in the state, said there are two reasons which have pulled back VACB from registering cases against corrupt officers. “The previous Vigilance director had brought out a directive curtailing powers of VACB units,” he told Express. “According to the directive, any corruption-related complaints should be forwarded to headquarters and only on its directive further proceeding like preliminary inquiry and case registration should be carried out. Now VACB units are functioning like post offices which do the role of receiving the complaints and forwarding it to its headquarters,” he said.

According to Binu, amendment in PC Act brought out by the Central Government are another reason which has affected all the anti-corruption agencies in the country. The newly-inserted Section 17A of the PC Act makes an approval from government mandatory for carrying out any enquiry/inquiry/investigation into any offence alleged to have been committed by a public servant. It says no police officer shall conduct an inquiry against a public servant, alleged to have indulged in corruption, without the sanction from the Centre or the state government, depending on where the public servant concerned is employed.

“The year 2018 will be a setback year due to the amendment brought out by the Centre making all anti-corruption agencies like CBI and VACB toothless. There is still clarity to be brought out over the amendment. The amendment has been challenged at various courts,” he said.

CBI cases in Kerala

The CBI also registered a minimal number of corruption cases during the year 2018. As per the website of CBI, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of CBI in Kochi has registered five corruption cases last year. No FIRs were registered after the amendment in the PC Act. Compared to it in 2017 as many as 16 cases were registered in 2017 and 18 cases were registered in 2016.