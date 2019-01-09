KSRTC nets record daily collection of Rs 8.54 crore

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC chairman and managing director Tomin J Thachankary said the Corporation has set a record in the daily collection, registering a record revenue collection of `8.54 crore in a single day.

On Monday, the KSRTC netted a total revenue of `8.54 crore against the previous record of `8.50 crore on February 19, 2018. According to the CMD, a special campaign has been launched so as to increase the revenue of the corporation by `1 crore on a daily basis for the next six months.

He also said steps will be taken to put an end to the practice in which buses from various depots ply on the same route as a convoy service. “KSRTC achieved this feat with limited resources especially when it has sacked 4,071 empanelled conductors putting 800 services in jeopardy,” said Tomin.