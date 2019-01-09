Home States Kerala

My entry to Sabarimala has ended the restrictions on women, says SP Manju

Rejecting that entering Sabarimala disguised was not an achievement, she further said, "I did not enter disguised as an old woman. I usually smear sacred ash on my head while visitng temples."

Published: 09th January 2019 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

SP Manju, Sabarimala women entry

S P Manju (Photo by special arrangement)

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: "The jinx has been broken. Till yesterday women were afraid of going to Sabarimala. My entry to the hill shrine has ended the practice of restricting entry of young women to the temple. Now any women can go there," said Kerala Dalut Federation leader SP Manju who claimed that she entered Sabarimala temple and offered prayers on Tuesday.

"When Bindhu and Kanakadurga visited the temple, the thantri closed the shrine and performed purification rituals. It has been 24 hours since I entered the temple and there has been no purification. That means they have accepted entry of young women as a reality. Many people on the trek route had identified me but there was no protest. There were policemen deployed all along the route and that gave me confidence. I think now the resistance will lose steam and soon all women will be able to reach Sabarimala without fear," she told Express.

 

Rejecting the argument that entering Sabarimala disguised was not an achievement, Manju said that was not deliberate. "I did not enter disguised as an old woman. I usually smear sacred ash on my head while visiting temples. Many people at Sannidhanam had identified me and they helped me knowingly", she said.



Regarding the cases against her, Manju said they were related to a land dispute and a protest she led against the fraud in PSC recruitment.

