Home States Kerala

‘Pilgrims can continue prayers at Vavar mosque’

Jama-at committee president P H Shajahan said women of all ages are permitted to circumvent the mosque and offer darshan, a tradition for several years.

Published: 09th January 2019 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Amid threats of women attempting to visit the prayer hall of Ninar Mosque (Vavar Palli) at Erumeli, the mosque authorities said there won’t be any issues in continuing the prevailing customs with regard to the pilgrimage.

Jama-at committee president P H Shajahan said women of all ages are permitted to circumvent the mosque and offer darshan, a tradition for several years. “At the same time, women do not enter the prayer room,” he said.

Earlier, the police had strengthened the security of the mosque in the wake of news reports that two women members of Hindu Makkal Katchi, a Tamil organisation, would enter the prayer hall. The police arrested as many as 10 women in connection with the incident. Kottayam district police chief Hari Sankar said the special officer of the police at Erumeli has been directed to post additional police at the mosque to prevent the entry of women.

“There is no court order to permit women in the prayer room of the mosque. As per the information, some women announced they would enter the prayer hall of the mosque. We have made all arrangements to prevent any such move,” Shajahan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp