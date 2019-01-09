‘Pilgrims can continue prayers at Vavar mosque’

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Amid threats of women attempting to visit the prayer hall of Ninar Mosque (Vavar Palli) at Erumeli, the mosque authorities said there won’t be any issues in continuing the prevailing customs with regard to the pilgrimage.

Jama-at committee president P H Shajahan said women of all ages are permitted to circumvent the mosque and offer darshan, a tradition for several years. “At the same time, women do not enter the prayer room,” he said.

Earlier, the police had strengthened the security of the mosque in the wake of news reports that two women members of Hindu Makkal Katchi, a Tamil organisation, would enter the prayer hall. The police arrested as many as 10 women in connection with the incident. Kottayam district police chief Hari Sankar said the special officer of the police at Erumeli has been directed to post additional police at the mosque to prevent the entry of women.

“There is no court order to permit women in the prayer room of the mosque. As per the information, some women announced they would enter the prayer hall of the mosque. We have made all arrangements to prevent any such move,” Shajahan said.