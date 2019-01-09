Sabarimala pilgrims sleep under open sky in freezing cold

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

SABARIMALA: A blast of cold weather has gripped the state and Sabarimala. The shrine located deep inside the Periyar Tiger Reserve has been experiencing freezing weather conditions for the past couple of days. Despite the chilly weather, thousands of pilgrims have been flocking to the hill abode every day. However, the devotees who set aside a portion of their income for the well being of the temple are being denied even basic amenities at Sabarimala.

It was 10 minutes past midnight on Monday. While a lucky few were enjoying the warm air in the luxury of the limited number of rooms at the Devaswom guest houses, hundreds were seen fighting the vagaries of the weather under the open sky on the pavements around the shrine, jostling for space with the wandering wild pigs. Some had booked space on the shop front. But a majority of them were struggling to fight the harsh weather.

There were children, sick and elderly. Some were seen burning camphor in plates to keep themselves warm. There were complaints that police were waking up people sleeping near the aravana plant citing security reasons.

Walk into the spacious nadapandal and the scene is different. There is space for as many as 5,000 pilgrims to sleep. But the police have cordoned off the area. Many pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu complained that the police were not permitting them to enter the nadapandal. Cops were deployed at all entry points to stop pilgrims from entering the nadapandal.

“The monitoring committee appointed by the High Court had directed the police to allow pilgrims to rest at the nadapandal. However, the authorities have thrown the order to the winds. It is inhuman to make the pilgrims sleep in the open. The purpose of the nadapandal was to provide resting space for pilgrims,” said a worker engaged in cleaning activities.

Devaswom Commissioner N Vasu had assured reporters on Sunday that adequate resting space will be provided to the pilgrims during the Makaravilakku festival. However, no steps were taken to ensure a safe resting place. “We have received complaints from the pilgrims regarding the lack of resting place at the sannidhanam. We will take up the issue with the authorities concerned,” said Devaswom executive officer D Sudheesh Kumar.