PM Modi in Kerala on January 15; to inaugurate Kollam bypass

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ending political debates and speculations, it has been confirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate the Kollam Bypass on January 15. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will also attend the function. The state government received official communication from the PMO on this regard.

The CMO confirmed the PM’s one-day visit to Kerala on January 15. He will be arriving at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.Sources said the PM will also visit the Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple in the state capital and offer prayers. The bypass will be inaugurated at 5.30 pm.

Inauguration of the 13.5-km-long road connecting Mevaram and Kavanad has been the topic of political debates for long. There were allegations the inauguration was being deliberately delayed for political reasons. While top government sources indicated Pinarayi will inaugurate the bypass, BJP leaders had been pitching for the PM. “We have received information about the PM’s visit. However, the finer details are yet to be communicated,” said the CMO.

Kollam MP N K Premachandran also confirmed the visit. The PM will go to Kollam by helicopter from the state capital, to reach there at 5.20 pm.The PMO has officially communicated the same, said the MP. The bypass is expected to ease the traffic congestion in Kollam city.

Sounding the Lok Sabha poll bugle

On January 15, Prime Minister Modi will officially kick-start the saffron party’s Lok Sabha poll campaign in the state. The PM will address a massive gathering of the NDA in the district on the same day.