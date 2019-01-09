Rape case: Death sentence commuted to life imprisonment

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday commuted the death sentence awarded to an autorickshaw driver by the Principal Sessions Court,Thiruvananthapuram, in a case related to raping and fatally throttling a 15-year-old girl at her house, to life imprisonment.

The court also ordered no remission be granted to Rajesh of Kattakkada for 25 years. The court said it was a case in which there was no premeditation and intention to commit the crime would have developed all of a sudden.

There was no evidence to prove he had criminal antecedents. The punishment of life imprisonment would meet the end of justice.

According to the prosecution, Rajesh, an autorickshaw driver, with whom the girl had no previous acquaintance, had entered the house on the pretext of seeking her aid to repair his vehicle. Rajesh then caught hold of the girl and raped and killed her. He also stole her gold ornaments and pawned it the same day at a local bank.

He was also sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for trespass and robbery by the Sessions Court.