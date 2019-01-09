Home States Kerala

RSS worker hacked at Manjeri

A 26-year-old RSS worker suffered injuries on his hands and legs after he was hacked by a gang of unidentified miscreants at Payyanad near Manjeri on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

Arjun, the shareerik shikshak pramukh of RSS was attacked around 2 pm and was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (KMCH) for treatment. Sangh Parivar organisations alleged workers of the Popular Front of India (PFI) were behind the attack. Though the police have not confirmed the role of any political organisation, a large number of police personnel have been deployed in the region. District police chief Pratheesh Kumar also visited the spot.

The police have registered a case in connection with the attack on Arjun and recovered the motorcycle which the gang abandoned at the spot.Earlier, PFI had approached the police alleging RSS workers, including Arjun, had tried to attack a PFI activist at Payyanad. Sangh Parivar organisations then filed a counter-complaint rubbishing PFI’s allegation against RSS workers. They said the PFI’s move was part of a conspiracy to create communal tension in the region.

Violence during January 3 hartal

PFI-SDPI activists and the workers of the Sabarimala Karma Samithi had clashed with each other in the district during the statewide hartal called by the Samithi on January 3.

