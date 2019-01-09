Schools rope in international coaches to tap sports talents and encourage students

Melena Thomas By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The schools are now going the extra mile to nurture sporting talents and motivate students to participate in sports and games. St Joseph’s Higher Secondary School, Kodanchery, is offering training to students belonging to classes V to X in various sports with the support of foreign and local coaches.As part of the school’s initiative ‘Mission Sports 2020’, Bernd H Munderloh, a German coach, has started training students in basketball. “I am very delighted to train these students and help find the best players among them,” said Bernd H Munderloh, who will be here for the next three weeks.

“Many sportspersons from Kodanchery have made notable strides in the state and national-level championships. Now, we are excited to see our young talents getting coaching of international standards,” Lysamma Antony, the school headmistress.Training sessions are held in the morning and evening - from 7 am to 8.30pm and from 3.30 pm to 4.30pm - on all days, excluding Sundays.Apart from basketball, the students here are provided training in athletics, basketball, volleyball, football, handball.

“Sports can have numerous positive effects on children’s mental and physical health. But these days, students lack the interest to participate in sporting activities. Our aim is to generate interest for sports among the students and take them to the playgrounds,” said Anoop Jose, physical education teacher of the school. “We have selected students for various games based on their level of intelligence and physique. Each of them is provided training in any one game. However, the level of adaptation is equally important. If he/she doesn’t feel a particular game comfortable or fail to pull it off, they can shift to another game,” said Anoop.

Similarly, St Mary’s High School, Koodathayi, has taken the help of a foreign coach to train its students in football. Gottfried Thomas from Germany has been coaching selected students of classes V to IX in football.

The school has also arranged for special training to girl students in football.The schools had applied for coaches via Senior Experten Service, a volunteering organisation in Germany for experts and executives who are either retired or taking some time off work. Apart from free coaching sessions, the schools were also provided with sports equipment for basketball and football.