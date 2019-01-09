‘She Pad’ project in Kerala schools going strong

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The ‘She Pad’ project that was launched by the Kerala government in November 2017 in 300 schools has covered 400 schools in the state and is going full steam ahead. The Kerala State Women Development Corporation (KSWDC), the implementing agency of the project, aims to cover all the schools by the end of March 2019.

Under the project, that was launched by the government at a cost of Rs 30 crore, every school, especially high school and higher secondary schools, is being supplied sanitary napkins, almirah and incinerators as per the requirement submitted by the institutions.

“The numbers are increasing per day and we aim to completely cover all the schools by the end of March 2019,” said Ranjith, an officer with Kerala State Women Development Corporation (KSWDC). According to Bindu V C, MD, KSWDC, the project is being implemented in association with the panchayats and the LSGs.

“The KSWDC provides the materials like the incinerators, pads and an almirah as per the requirement notified by the LSGs concerned. The incinerators and the pads are procured as per the number of girl students in every school,” she said.

“We don’t provide vending machines due to technical issues. We had received a lot of complaints regarding the machines. However, we could not rectify the issues. Most of the issues were connected to change in the size of the sanitary napkins. It is a tedious and costly process to keep changing the tray of the machines as per the changes happening to the pads,” she said. However, the latest venture is positive in all the ways, she said.

“Whenever we receive any complaint regarding the quality of the sanitary pad, we look into it and change the company, which is selected via a tendering process,” she said. The project is implemented in all schools.

“Since the project comes under the women empowerment programme of the LSGs, there is no criteria regarding the schools that have to be covered,” said Ranjith.The aim is to not only provide students with affordable sanitary pads but also to help them overcome various issues associated with menstruation, he said.

“The pads are given out by the school counsellor who makes entries in a book provided. The counsellor interacts with students and this, in turn, helps the girls to achieve better menstrual hygiene,” he said.KSWDC takes care of the maintenance of the incinerators while the books maintained by the schools are monitored by an inspector appointed by the LSG concerned. “This makes the entire process transparent,” said Ranjith.