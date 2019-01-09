Home States Kerala

Sr Lucy gets a notice: Why did you learn driving?

Presented with an ultimatum from her leadership, the sister faces ‘dismissal from the Congregation’
if  she does not bend to its will.

Published: 09th January 2019 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Is buying a car, learning driving or taking licence an offence against the Church? If you thought not, you are wrong. After Fr Augustine Vattoly, the Church is now targeting Sr Lucy Kalapura - the nun who stood up against Bishop Franco Mulakkal - for her so-called disobedience citing these reasons, among several others, in a warning letter issued to her on January 1.

In a gravely-worded letter, Sr Ann Joseph, Superior General of the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC), has accused the nun of disobedience and breaking the vow of poverty for a list of other ‘wrongdoings,’ including publishing her book ‘Snehamazhayil’, taking part in TV channel discussions, registering the car in her own name, taking loan without seeking permission and publishing her articles in non-Christian weeklies and dailies.

In what is evidently a reprisal for the sister’s active participation in the SOS Action Council protests and standing up for justice against Bishop Franco, Sr Lucy has been threatened with dire consequences in case she does not heed the decrees of the senior leadership of the Church.

Presented with an ultimatum from her leadership, the sister faces ‘dismissal from the Congregation’
if  she does not bend to its will.

‘Church hierarchy has always tried to silence my voice’

Sr Lucy said: “I wouldn’t have been granted permission to take part in the protest of the nun if permission was sought for. For other issues, I’d sought permission for several years. Expressing my solidarity with the protest is not something wrong. Many sisters are being subjected to misbehavior and harassment in the Church and are unable to react due to vows of obedience.”

She said the Church hierarchy has always tried to silence her voice against it. “With this warning letter, they are sending a message to the other sisters also to desist from raising dissenting voices against harassment within the Church. They’re favouring the heinous actions of the bishops and priests,” said Sr Lucy. In September last year, Sr Lucy was banned from church activities and relieved of her duties for taking part in the protest of the nuns demanding the arrest of Bishop Franco in the nun rape case. In the letter, Sr Ann Joseph has asked Sr Lucy to meet the Superior personally at the FCC Generalate Portiuncula, Asokapuram, on Wednesday to rectify her faults.

“I believe the protest by the nuns against Bishop Franco is as ordained by the Holy Ghost for the betterment of the Catholic Church in Kerala and the revival of the community of nuns, who serve at the feet of Our Lord.  Banning such protests, in which the nuns interacted with society as a whole and applied independent thought, is against the very tenets of Christianity. Capability for thought and asking questions are gifts from God himself and restricting them can’t be agreed to,” said Fr Vattoly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp