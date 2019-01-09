Sr Lucy gets a notice: Why did you learn driving?

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Is buying a car, learning driving or taking licence an offence against the Church? If you thought not, you are wrong. After Fr Augustine Vattoly, the Church is now targeting Sr Lucy Kalapura - the nun who stood up against Bishop Franco Mulakkal - for her so-called disobedience citing these reasons, among several others, in a warning letter issued to her on January 1.

In a gravely-worded letter, Sr Ann Joseph, Superior General of the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC), has accused the nun of disobedience and breaking the vow of poverty for a list of other ‘wrongdoings,’ including publishing her book ‘Snehamazhayil’, taking part in TV channel discussions, registering the car in her own name, taking loan without seeking permission and publishing her articles in non-Christian weeklies and dailies.

In what is evidently a reprisal for the sister’s active participation in the SOS Action Council protests and standing up for justice against Bishop Franco, Sr Lucy has been threatened with dire consequences in case she does not heed the decrees of the senior leadership of the Church.

Presented with an ultimatum from her leadership, the sister faces ‘dismissal from the Congregation’

if she does not bend to its will.

‘Church hierarchy has always tried to silence my voice’

Sr Lucy said: “I wouldn’t have been granted permission to take part in the protest of the nun if permission was sought for. For other issues, I’d sought permission for several years. Expressing my solidarity with the protest is not something wrong. Many sisters are being subjected to misbehavior and harassment in the Church and are unable to react due to vows of obedience.”

She said the Church hierarchy has always tried to silence her voice against it. “With this warning letter, they are sending a message to the other sisters also to desist from raising dissenting voices against harassment within the Church. They’re favouring the heinous actions of the bishops and priests,” said Sr Lucy. In September last year, Sr Lucy was banned from church activities and relieved of her duties for taking part in the protest of the nuns demanding the arrest of Bishop Franco in the nun rape case. In the letter, Sr Ann Joseph has asked Sr Lucy to meet the Superior personally at the FCC Generalate Portiuncula, Asokapuram, on Wednesday to rectify her faults.

“I believe the protest by the nuns against Bishop Franco is as ordained by the Holy Ghost for the betterment of the Catholic Church in Kerala and the revival of the community of nuns, who serve at the feet of Our Lord. Banning such protests, in which the nuns interacted with society as a whole and applied independent thought, is against the very tenets of Christianity. Capability for thought and asking questions are gifts from God himself and restricting them can’t be agreed to,” said Fr Vattoly.