Kerala government reviews progress of first phase of Kottappuram-Kozhikode waterway

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has reviewed the progress of the first phase of the Kottappuram to Kozhikode waterway, declared as National waterway III as per the National Waterway Act 2016. Expected to be completed by 2020, the Inland Waterways Authority of India has been directed to submit a detailed project report of the project to the state government at the meeting.

The officers have been directed to hold arrangements for the execution of the first phase of the work. The work including renovating the bridges, which have to be completed in a time-bound manner. The officers were also told to remove the impediments in the execution of the project.

The officers at the Inland Waterways Authority of India presented the brief of the works of the Kottappuram-Kozhikode waterway at the meeting. The project is conceived with a vision of holding goods movement through the water, for which a terminal would be set up at Beypore. In the first phase, the authorities will make the waterway navigable by increasing the draught (or the depth of water needed to float a ship) and the third and fourth phase involves expansion of the waterway.