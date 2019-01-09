Home States Kerala

Kerala government reviews progress of first phase of Kottappuram-Kozhikode waterway

Expected to be completed by 2020, the Inland Waterways Authority of India has been directed to submit a detailed project report of the project to the state government at the meeting.

Published: 09th January 2019 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has reviewed the progress of the first phase of the Kottappuram to Kozhikode waterway, declared as National waterway III as per the National Waterway Act 2016. Expected to be completed by 2020, the Inland Waterways Authority of India has been directed to submit a detailed project report of the project to the state government at the meeting.

The officers have been directed to hold arrangements for the execution of the first phase of the work. The work including renovating the bridges, which have to be completed in a time-bound manner. The officers were also told to remove the impediments in the execution of the project.

The officers at the Inland Waterways Authority of India presented the brief of the works of the Kottappuram-Kozhikode waterway at the meeting. The project is conceived with a vision of holding goods movement through the water, for which a terminal would be set up at Beypore. In the first phase, the authorities will make the waterway navigable by increasing the draught (or the depth of water needed to float a ship) and the third and fourth phase involves expansion of the waterway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kottappuram-Kozhikode waterway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp