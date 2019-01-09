Transportation of Sabarimala pilgrims only partially hit

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: With trade unions in KSRTC joining the 48-hour national strike, transportation of Sabarimala pilgrims was partially hit, affecting the flow of pilgrims to Sabarimala on Tuesday. The hill shrine reported a steep decline in the arrival of pilgrims.

Only 58,000 pilgrims arrived at the temple till 3 pm on Tuesday. There was a steady increase in pilgrim arrival after the temple opened for Makaravilakku festival on December 30. On Monday, the temple received around 1.20 lakh pilgrims among which 1,05,900 came through Pampa. The TDB expects a huge rush during the coming week and has been making elaborate arrangements to accommodate the devotees.

“We have made arrangements to distribute medicated water and biscuits to the pilgrims waiting in queues. Steps will be taken to arrange resting places for pilgrims. Barricades will be erected at Pandithavalam and Sannidhanam to control the crowd. We have 400 drinking water taps at Sannidhanam and 40 more will be added before Makaravilakku festival. All complaints regarding lack of amenities will be addressed. Minister Kadakampally Surendran will visit Sannidhanam during the weekend to monitor the arrangements,” TDB member N Vijayakumar told Express.