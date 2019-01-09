Home States Kerala

Transportation of Sabarimala pilgrims only partially hit

Only 58,000 pilgrims arrived at the temple till 3 pm on Tuesday.

Published: 09th January 2019 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: With trade unions in KSRTC joining the 48-hour national strike, transportation of Sabarimala pilgrims was partially hit, affecting the flow of pilgrims to Sabarimala on Tuesday. The hill shrine reported a steep decline in the arrival of pilgrims.

Only 58,000 pilgrims arrived at the temple till 3 pm on Tuesday. There was a steady increase in pilgrim arrival after the temple opened for Makaravilakku festival on December 30. On Monday, the temple received around 1.20 lakh pilgrims among which 1,05,900 came through Pampa. The TDB expects a huge rush during the coming week and has been making elaborate arrangements to accommodate the devotees.
“We have made arrangements to distribute medicated water and biscuits to the pilgrims waiting in queues. Steps will be taken to arrange resting places for pilgrims. Barricades will be erected at Pandithavalam and Sannidhanam to control the crowd. We have 400 drinking water taps at Sannidhanam and 40 more will be added before Makaravilakku festival. All complaints regarding lack of amenities will be addressed. Minister Kadakampally Surendran will visit Sannidhanam during the weekend to monitor the arrangements,” TDB member N Vijayakumar told Express.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp