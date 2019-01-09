Tvm int’l airport: AAEU urges state to abstain from bidding; not to sign SSA

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could be a major twist to the airport privatisation plans of Trivandrum Airport, the Airport Authority Employees Union, a pro-Left union, which has been spearheading an agitation against the privatisation bid, urged the state government to abstain from participating in the bidding for airport.

Taking part in the competitive bidding will not help the causes of the state government which has passed a resolution in the Assembly against the privatisation.Further, the Centre will have to ground the privatisation plan of the airport if the state government announces it would not sign the ‘state support agreement’ (SSA) with the joint venture who comes forward to take over the airport after the bidding.

“No company will come forward if the state government declares it will not sign the SSA, which ensures the basic facilities required for the conduct of an airport like power, water, road and other basic conductivities,” said S Ajith Kumar, secretary of Airport Authority Employees Union, Trivandrum.

The Centre had dropped the privatisation plan of Kolkata airport last time after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to sign the agreement. Forming a special purpose vehicle and competing in the bidding will indeed weaken the chances of the state as there is only marginal chance for the state to win the bid. When there is an effective way out, which was proved by another government worth emulating beyond doubt, there is no need for the state to take part in a bidding with global players. The present move is almost akin to running with the hare and hunting with the hounds, said experts.

The Centre had earlier agreed to provide to right of first refusal to Kerala if the state government matched the highest bid. However, it later revised the request of proposal clarifying that Kerala will have to take part in the bidding and can have a go at right of first refusal only if its bid is within a range of 10 per cent of the highest bid, which has effectively curtailed the chances of Kerala. Further, forming a SPV with the state having 26 per cent stakes and taking part in the bidding against the principles of the state government, which is against the privatisation of profit making public sector utilities.

The state government has appointed KPMG as its technical consultant and asked it to explore the possibility of wooing global players like either Fraport AG or Flughafen München GmbH as part of the consortium of companies to be formed in connection with the bid, in order to enhance the technical competence of the state SPV called TIAL.

The AAEU representatives will meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan this week with the demand of abstaining from the bid and signing SSA.